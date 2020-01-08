MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Touchet sure had its hands full with a pair of Moses Lake Christian boys here on Tuesday.
Pierre Boorman and Jeff Norman together outscored Touchet, and the Indians finished still winless this season with a 56-40 non-league loss.
Boorman scored 27 points to go with his 10 rebounds, Norman added another 22 points, and Moses Lake already had a 34-19 lead by halftime.
"(We) didn’t play very well on the defensive end," Indians coach Tim McKeown said. "We are a young team and still learning. Things just haven’t clicked for us yet."
Dominic Preciado managed to covert four 3-pointers for Touchet (0-6 record) on his way to a team-high 16 points before fouling out, and teammate Alex Gonzalez had 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Indians take that elusive first win into Southeast 1B Conference play on back-to-back nights this weekend, starting in Touchet against Garfield-Palouse on Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m. before going to Pomeroy on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. clash.
"We are getting better every game," McKeown said. "We are hungry for a win. The kids are playing hard, and are keeping their heads up and staying positive."
LIONS 56, INDIANS 40
TOUCHET (40) — Preciado 16, Gonzalez 10, Solis 4, Hachiewiz 3, Orozco 2, Dodd 2, Zessin 2, Kincaid 1.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (56) — Boorman 27, Norman 22, Podolyan 5, Chavez 2.
Touchet;8;11;13;8;—;40
MLC;19;15;12;10;—;56
3-point goals — Tou 4 (Preciado 4), MLC 5 (Boorman 3). Total fouls — Tou 17, MLC 13. Fouled out — Tou (Preciado), MLC (Podolyan). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Tou 32 (Gonzalez 9), MLC 33 (Boorman 10). Assists — Tou 5, MLC 6 (Boorman 3).