TOUCHET — Touchet's softball team was no match for Liberty Christian on Tuesday, April 20, as the Patriots took 15-0 and 18-0.
"We struggled in both games," Indians coach Malissa McKeown said. "When we did put the bat on the ball, it was right to someone. We are a young team and continue to improve and learn from our mistakes."
Rosetta Renwick was in the circle for Touchet in both ends of the doubleheader, pitching to Areli Orozco behind the plate.
The Indians committed four errors in the opener, and six in the nightcap.
Touchet next goes to Pomeroy at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.