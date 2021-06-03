TOUCHET — Alexis Gonzalez led all scorers with a game-high 14 points for Touchet's high school boys basketball team in its season finale here Thursday, June 3, but Liberty Christian still handed the winless Indians a 62-32 loss.
Liberty Christian had opened this season with an 86-29 rout of Touchet (0-6 record) back on May 12 in Richland, but their rematch here saw the Indians keeping pace with the Patriots at least early on. Each side hit almost the same number of shots in the first quarter, only LC was scoring from 3-point range. With six by halftime, the Pats had a 32-18 lead.
The game slipped completely out of reach in the third quarter, when LC went on a 15-3 run.
"We played a better game this time around, but we still did not match up well," Indians coach Tim McKeown said.
This season was rough, but Touchet never rolled over.
"Last game, senior night," McKeown said. "Omar Martinez was my only senior tonight, and he played the whole game."
Touchet looks to build off this season.
"Still a young team, we made some mistakes with 24 turnovers — half those were turned into points," McKeown said. "We played hard to the last minute. My team has character and doesn’t give up. I’m proud of my team."