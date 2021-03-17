TOUCHET — Touchet ended its football season with a 52-38 Southeast 1B-8 victory over Yakama Nation Tribal here on Tuesday, March 16.
It was the Indians' second victory over Yakama Tribal, following Touchet's 38-6 victory on the same field on Feb. 26. Tuesday's game was added on to the regular-season schedule.
The Indians finish with a 2-3 record on the pandemic-shortened season.
"I knew the game was going to be a battle," Touchet coach Travis Dodd said. "It's hard to play a team twice in a season."
Yakama Tribal scored first, but the Indians answered and held a 14-12 lead after the first quarter, and were up 32-20 at halftime.
Yakama narrowed that margin to 38-32 in the third quarter, leading to the decisive fourth.
In the fourth quarter, Touchet senior Kaedyn Gallaher took a reverse in for a touchdown.
"That was a real game changer," Dodd said.
Indians sophomore Deegan Dodd then forced a Yakama Tribal fumble that Gallaher picked up. Gallaher later broke free for a 55-yard TD scamper as Touchet outscored Yakama 14-6 in the final stanza for the victory.
Defensively, Touchet's Seth Ogden, Korbin Salmon, Chester Bergevin and Gallaher all had interceptions of Yakama Tribal passes.
Offensively, Indians quarterback Deegan Dodd racked up 212 yards on 20 carries, and was1-of-5 passing.
Dodd's completion was a 22-yard touchdown strike to Bergevin.
Gallaher had eight carries for 97 yards, Salmon picked up 48 yards on 10 rushes, and Brayan Orozco and Bergevin each had eight yards on four and two carries, respectively.
"The kids are young, they came a long ways in short period of time," coach Dodd said. "Touchet is building a program. We've got some kids eager to go next fall, and that's exciting.
"This offseason they'll hit the weight room this summer and we'll be ready for fall ball.
"It was a great season."