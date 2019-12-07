RICHLAND — Touchet roared to a 14-3 first-quarter advantage here Friday in non-conference girls basketball action. The Indians out scored Liberty Christian in every quarter and pulled away for a 43-25 win.
After building a 23-10 lead at the half, the Indians doused any Patriot come back hopes with a 13-point third quarter. Touchet expanded its lead to 36-19 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Indians held serve over the last eight minutes and came home with the 43-25 win.
Briana Andrade led a trio of Indians in double digits with 11. Areli Orozco and Leanne Kincaid each scored 10.
Kincaid completed her double, double by grabbing 14 rebounds and leading the Indians to a 41-27 advantage on the glass.
"I was pleased with how we did for the first game of the season," Indians coach Missy McKeown said. "We moved the ball well and we had balanced scoring. We just need to take care of the ball (19 turnovers on the night)."
The Indians travel to Oakesdale Friday.
Indians 43, Patriots 25
TOUCHET (43) - A. Luna, Orozco 10, Skramstad 6, Andrade 11, Kincaid 10, T. Luna 4, Olson 2.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (25) - Frankinfield 3, L. Reed 3, E. Reed 10, Drinkard, Cochran, Bush 9, Colover, Herron.
Touchet 14; 9; 13;7; 43
LC 3; 7; 9; 6; 25
3-point goals - Tou 4 (Skramstad 2), LC 6 (Bush 3). Total fouls - Tou 9, LC 11. Fouled out - LC (E. Reed). Rebounds - Tou 41 (Kincaid 14), LC 27 (Colver 8). Turnovers - Tou 19, LC 16. Assists - Tou 12 (A. Luna 4), LC 7 (E. Reed 3).