TOUCHET — For a few brief minutes in the second half here Friday afternoon, the Touchet Indians and their first-year head coach got what they believe to be an encouraging glimpse of their football future.

At least Jon Wright is hopeful that a couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns his Indians put on the scoreboard after visiting Sunnyside Christian coach Jeremy Thomas inserted some of his younger players into the game is a signal of things to come out here in Alkali Flats.

"We've seen it before this season when our young guys get the chance to play against guys their own age," Wright said in assessing his team's 50-20 loss to the Knights in a Southeast 1B-8 League game. "We're playing with a lot of young kids — period.

"I think the future looks really good for Touchet," Wright continued. "We're only losing two seniors, and there are six or seven eighth-graders playing middle-school football who are going to be ready to move up next year Wright's 17-player roster includes just two seniors and four juniors.

But that doesn't come close to conveying the disadvantage the Indians faced Friday against a Sunnyside Christian squad led by five seniors and four juniors.

*One of Touchet's seniors, two-way starting lineman Evan McMakin, served a one-game suspension Friday for being ejected for throwing a punch in last week's 12-0 loss to St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse. He will be eligible to return next Friday when Touchet travels to Colton for a league game.

*Zac Jaggar, perhaps the team's most talented junior, was on the sidelines Friday with his left knee in a brace. He will most likely be lost for the remainder of the season after being injured a week ago.

*And Kaiden McMakin, a sophomore who starts alongside his older brother on both the offensive and defensive lines, was on the sidelines as well.

His injury, Wright said, is hip related and he wasn't sure when he would be ready to play.

Still, the Indians' run defense, led by juniors Kaedyn Gallaher and

Justin McColley, was effective most of the afternoon, throwing SSC

ball-carriers for losses no fewer than 12 times. The Knights wound up

with 75 yards rushing on 36 attempts.

But despite a stiff west wind that that swept across the field for most

of the first half, it was when Sunnyside Christian went to the airways

that the Indians defense caved. Led by senior quarterback Marty Fultz

and senior receiver Matt Beltman, the Knights chalked up 403 passing

yards compared to 69 yards for the home team.

Fultz completed 10-of-18 passes for323 yards and five touchdowns. His

backup, freshman Dash Bosma, added three completions in seven tries for

80 yards and one score.

Beltman was on the receiving end of eight passes for 298 yards and three

touchdowns. Bosma, a starting wide receiver, caught TD passes of 25 and

18 yards from Fultz before taking over at QB and hitting Fultz on a

45-yard scoring pass.

Kolby Thomas scored SSC's lone rushing touchdown on a 2-yard run late in

the third quarter.

The Indians scored their first touchdown in the second quarter against

the Knights' first-string defense. Freshman quarterback Deegan Dodd hit

Jesse Hackiewicz, Touchet's only active senior, for 26 yards and six

points, with Hackiewicz making a fine two-handed grab well above his

head at the goal line.

Hackiewicz, normally a lineman, played a variety of positions Friday,

including running back.

"We call him our utility player," Wright said of Hackiewicz. "We're

trying to get him more touches because he is big enough and fast enough

to make things happen. I'm very happy for Jesse."

With a lineup that often included freshmen Alexis Gonzalez and Brayn

Orozco as well as Dodd and along with sophomores Bryan Vasquez and Ivan

Angeles, the Indians scored TDs on back-to-back possessions in the

fourth quarter.

On the first, the Indians moved 60 yards on nine running plays, capped

by Dodd's 1-yard quarterback sneak. Gallaher had a 27-yard run on the

drive and Dodd carried the ball four times in all for 32 yards.

The second drive covered 48 yards in two plays: a 15-yard pass

interference penalty followed by Dodd's 33-yard connection with Gonzalez.

Dodd led Touchet rushers with 76 yards on 13 carries, and he completed

4-of-19 passes for 69 yards and the two scores. But he was also

intercepted four times as the Indians' offensive passing game mirrored

their defense against the pass.

"We just have a lot of young kids in our defensive secondary," Wright

said. "They were stopping to look and see where the ball was and it was

over their heads. But I thought we did a better job defensively in the

second half."

"Overall, I thought we did OK," he added. "I can't harp enough on how

young we are, and now we have injuries as well."

Touchet saw its league record dip to 0-5 and is 0-6 overall. Sunnyside

Christian, which entertains Pomeroy on Friday, is now even at 3-3 in

league play and 3-4 for the season.

Knights 50, Indians 20

Sunnyside Christian 6 32 12 0 - 50

Touchet 0 6 14 0 - 20

SCC - Bosma 25 pass from Fultz (pass failed)

SSC - Bosman 18 pass from Fultz (Beltman pass from Fultz)

SSC - Beltman 62 pass from Fultz (Bosman pass from Fultz)

Tou Hackiewicz 26 pass from Dodd (run failed)

SSC - Beltman 38 pass from Fultz (Fultz run)

SSC - Beltman 67 pass from Fultz (K. Thomas run)

SSC - Fultz 45 pass from Bosma (run failed).

SSC - K. Thomas 2 run (run failed).

Tou - Dodd 1 run (Gallaher run).

Tou - Gonzalez 33 pass from Dodd (run failed).

SSC Touchet

First Downs 18 9

Rushes-Yards 36-75 35-113

Passing Yards 403 69

Passes (Att-Comp-Int) 18-10-0 19-4-4

Punts 0-0 2-30

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1

Penalties-Yards 5-35 10-110

Individual Stats

RUSHING - Sunnyside Christian: K. Thomas 10-11, Fultz 8-21, Prins 9-45,

Bosma 5-(-17), Beltman 3-21, J. Thomas 1-(-8); Touchet: Hackiewicz 3-2,

Vazquez 6-(-2), Gallaher 9-43, Dodd 13-76, Gonzalez 4-(-6).

PASSING - Sunnyside Christian: Fultz 10-18-0, 323 yards, 5 touchdowns;

Bosma 3-7-0, 80 yards, 1 TD. Touchet: Dodd 4-19-4, 69 yards, 2 touchdowns.

RECEIVING - Sunnyside Christian: K. Thomas 2-17-0, Beltman 8-298-3,

Bosma 2-43-2, Fultz 1-45-1; Touchet: Hackiewicz 3-36-1, Gonzalez 1-33-1.

Southeast 1B-8 League

Conference Overall

W L W L

Lyle-Wishram 6 0 6 0

Tekoa-Rosalia 5 0 6 1

DeSales 3 2 4 3

Pomeroy 3 3 4 3

Sunnyside Christian 3 3 3 4

Colton 2 3 2 4

Yakama Tribal School 1 4 1 4

St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 1 5 2 5

Touchet 0 5 0 6

Friday's Games

Sunnyside Christian 50, Touchet 20

Tekoa-Rosalia 56, DeSales 36

Lyle-Wishram 71, Colton 28

Pomeroy 62, St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 6

Yakama Tribal School bye

Friday, Oct. 25

Touchet at Colton, 7 p.m.

Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.

St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse at Tekoa-Rosalia, 7 p.m.

Lyle-Wishram bye

Saturday, Oct. 26

DeSales at Yakama Tribal School, 1 p.m.