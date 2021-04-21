TOUCHET — Touchet's baseball team plated three first-inning runs in the opener of a twin bill against Liberty Christian on Tuesday, April 20.
The Patriots tied it up in the third inning, and the Indians battled back for another lead in the fourth, only to see it disappear in the bottom of the inning.
Touchet rallied with seven runs in the seventh inning, but Liberty Christian scored four of its own to take the opener, 16-15.
The Patriots had an easier time in the nightcap, taking a 20-6 victory in a five-inning game that ended early due to darkness.
"The first game was a pretty good game!" Touchet coach Tim McKeown said. "We lost focus in the middle of the game and made some mental mistakes. We turned it around and got kids on base and made a run at them in the seventh inning, but were unable to get the win.
"The second game, we struggled a bit more, not batting well," he said. "You don’t swing the bats, you won’t get anyone on base and the chance to score.
"Again, we are young and we are learning."
Kaiden McMakin led the Indians' eight-hit offense in the opener with three hits.
McMakin also started on the mound for Touchet, going four innings, before Brayan Orozco came in for the final three.
The Indians committed five errors in the game.
In the nightcap, Touchet managed just three hits.
The Indians next go to Pomeroy for a twin bill at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.