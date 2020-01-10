TOUCHET — Back in Southeast 1B basketball action for the first time in almost a month, and fresh off a non-league victory at Moses Lake Christian on Tuesday out of the holiday break, the Touchet girls ran into a tough Garfield-Palouse.
Hosting Gar-Pal here on Thursday, the Indians managed an early lead in the opening minutes, but the Vikings regrouped and held on with four big second-half 3-pointers to hand Touchet a 35-29 loss.
The Indians (3-3 overall) remain winless in the league at 0-3.
"I felt we could have made a better showing tonight," Indians coach Malissa McKeown said. "We are a lot better team than that. We just need to be more aggressive and play with confidence."
Things only get tougher for Touchet this weekend, as the girls hit the road to play at undefeated Pomeroy on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.
Madi Cloninger hit four 3-pointers for Gar-Pal here on Thursday, one in each quarter, on her way to a game-high 17 points.
The Vikings also had Lexi Brantner and Kenzi Pedersen each hitting a 3-pointer in the second half.
Briana Andrade ended up with a double-double for Toucheton 12 points and 12 rebounds.
VIKINGS 35, INDIANS 29
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (35) — Cloninger 17, L. Brantner 5, Pedersen 5, P. Collier 4, M. Collier 2, M. Brantner 2.
TOUCHET (29) — Andrade 12, Kincaid 9, Orozco 6, A. Luna 2.
Gar-Pal;7;9;9;10;—;35
Touchet;9;4;7;9;—;29
3-pt goals — Gar-Pal 6 (Cloninger 4), Tou 2 (Andrade 2). Total fouls — Gar-Pal 10, Tou 12. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Gar-Pal 33 (Cloninger 9), Tou 33 (Andrade 12). Turnovers — Gar-Pal 16, Tou 15. Assists — Gar-Pal 8 (P. Collier 4), Tou 10 (Orozco 4).