TOUCHET — DeSales jumped out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 69-29 victory over Touchet in prep boys basketball action on Saturday, May 15.
Andrew Lyford led the Irish with 27 points. Jack Lesko added 12 and Drake Scott chipped in 10 points for the Irish.
DeSales extended its margin to 24, 32-8, by intermission, and led 55-21 after three quarters.
“Rough game,” Touchet coach Tim McKeown said. “DeSales is a good team. We couldn’t match up against them as far as size goes. We tried doubling down. We tried everything (and) they found a way to score.
“We are young,” McKeown said. “I hope we learn from this. We will get better. My kids are staying positive and want to get better.”
The Indians, 0-3, host Yakama Tribal next Friday.