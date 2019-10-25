COLTON, Wash. — The Touchet Indians saw their 2019 prep volleyball season come to a close here Thursday night on a disappointing note as Colton prevailed in three sets in a Southeast 1B League match.
The Indians put up a stiff battle in the middle set before succumbing 31-29. But in the first and third sets, the Wildcats were in control, winning each by a 25-15 margin.
"While it was tough to end the season with a loss, it has been great to see our girls improve over the last year and throughout the season," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "We as a team wish our seniors the best of luck."
Cloey Frazier, Emily Skramstad and Emmaleigh Olson played their final match in a Touchet uniform Tuesday. Frazier contributed four kills, Skramstad recorded three blocks and Olson served one ace to aid the Indians' effort.
Junior LeAnn Kincaid led the Indians at the net with five kills, logged a team-best four blocks and shared the team lead in digs with junior Areli Orozco, each with 17. Kincaid also served a pair of aces on the night.
Orozco was the team's assist leader with nine and also delivered one serving ace. Sophomore Saige Smith contributed 16 digs.
Touchet concluded its season with a 7-8 record overall and fifth in the SE1B with a 4-8 mark. Colton improved to 13-6 on the season, and the Wildcats' 7-5 mark in league was good for third place and a berth in the district tournament.