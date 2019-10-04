TOUCHET — Briana Andrade scored four kills and made a couple of blocks for Touchet’s volleyball team here on Thursday, but Colton took their Southeast 1B match in straight sets 25-12, 25-13, 25-17.
Emmaleigh Olson served a pair of aces as Touchet (5-4 overall, 2-4 in the SE1B) came in fresh off a victory at Prescott on Tuesday.
“I am pleased with the way our girls are moving and covering the court,” Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. “We just came up short tonight.”
The next Touchet outing will be another SE1B matchup here on Tuesday against Garfield-Palouse at 6 p.m.
Touchet looks for more strong performances.
Areli Orozco hustled after 16 digs and dished four assists, teammate Emily Skamstad was good for 15 digs and two blocks, and Ashley Luna made three assists.