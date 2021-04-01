TOUCHET — Touchet's high school softball team dropped a doubleheader with Colton, 19-2 and 13-0, here Wednesday, March 31.
Colton jumped ahead in both game with early offense, while Touchet struggled to rally.
LeAnn Kincaid paced the Touchet lineup, finishing the day with two hits.
"Colton is a very good team, and we are a very young team," Touchet coach Malissa McKeown said. "We have a lot to learn, but I saw some positive play."
Touchet now prepares for its next outing, April 13 at Sunnyside Christian.