MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Briana Andrade scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Touchet girls, fresh off the holiday break, picked up a 41-26 victory over Moses Lake Christian Academy in non-league basketball action here on Tuesday.
Touchet (3-2 record) hadn't played since Dec. 17, when the Indians defeated Walla Walla Valley Academy 39-26 at home, and they only led Moses Lake by six at halftime here, but the Indians pulled away with a strong second half.
"This was our first game back from break, and I thought the girls played very well," Indians coach Malissa McKeown said. "Still have some things to work on, but it was a great team effort."
Andrade hit a couple of 3-pointers on her way to the game-high 17, and joined teammate Areli Orozco in dominating the boards as each hauled in double figures.
"Briana Andrade got a double-double. Also, great rebounding effort from Areli Orozco," McKeown said.
The Indians return to action Friday, hosting Garfield-Palouse for a Southeast 1B Conference matchup starting at 6 p.m.
INDIANS 41, LIONS 26
TOUCHET (41) — Andrade 17, Orozco 6, Skramstad 6, A. Luna 4, Smith 3, T. Luna 2, Olson 2, Kincaid 1.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN (26) — Merkle 6, A. Stanley 6, K. Kast 5, Lloyd 4, M. Kast 3, Gulenko 1, Meise 1.
Touchet;9;7;13;12;—;41
MLC;3;7;7;9;—;26
3-point goals — Tou 2 (Andrade 2), MLC 2 (A. Stanley, M. Kast). Total fouls — Tou 14, MLC 15. Fouled out — Tou (Kincaid). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Tou 40 (Orozco 11, Kincaid 11), MLC 31 (K. Kast 9). Turnover — Tou 15, MLC 33. Assists — Tou 11 (Orozco 5), MLC 3 (K. Kast 3).