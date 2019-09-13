TOUCHET — Leann Kincaid served 12 aces and scored five kills for Touchet, and the undefeated Indians finished off Mac-Hi in straight sets, 25-9, 25-20 and 25-11, here on Thursday for their third straight victory to open this prep volleyball season.
This non-league match saw Thanya Mendoza tally two more kills for the Indians, while teammates Emily Skramstad and Saige Smith each made four digs, and Areli Orozco dished four assists.
“It’s great to see the girls growing confidence in their teammates, and the increase in their aggressive play,” Indians coach Mim Jaggar said.
Touchet looks to continue this strong start with its next outing at Pomeroy, the Indians’ first Southeast 1B match of the year, on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, Mac-Hi goes into Greater Oregon League play with the Pioneers hosting La Grande on Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m.