TOUCHET — The first prep volleyball match here in more than a year saw the Touchet girls defeat DeSales in straight sets, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-18.
The coronavirus pandemic had kept both schools idle since the 2019 season.
“After roughly 16 months, it was nice to get the ladies back on the court and competing," DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said.
DeSales came out on the losing end despite some productive offensive efforts.
Junior Maddie Wahl finished the match with five kills and six aces, while sophmore Tayle Mooney served eight aces.
Ruthven said tough serving by Touchet caused issues for the Lady Irish in all sets.
“When we stepped up and passed well, we were able to run some offense and score some points," he said. "Improving passing will continue to be a focus for our team.”
Looking to get playing time to their respective teammates, two more sets were played after the Touchet sweep.
DeSales won the first extra set, 25-13, while Touchet wrapped up the day with a 25-30 win.