PALOUSE — Touchet found itself trailing Garfield-Palouse 14-8 at halftime of a Southeast 1B-8 League football game on Friday, Sept. 16, but the Redhawks turned the tables in the second half and won the game, 28-20.
"We have a lot of new guys, so it was good to get a lot of our new guys their first win," Touchet coach Johnny Brown said. "The guys we have back improved a ton, so it was good to see it finally pay off.
"They were kind of like us, they have no seniors," he said of the Vikings. "We only had one, so it was a pretty close one."
The Redhawks opened scoring when Owen Godinez hit Korbin Salmon for a 35-yard touchdown. Godinez's 2-point conversion run made it 8-0 after the opening quarter.
Gar-Pal turned it around in the second quarter, scoring on a couple of passes and making one of the two 2-point conversions to make it 14-8 at the break.
"The first half was kind of rough," Brown said. "We had penalties and mistakes. But we figured it out at halftime, and it was like a different team. We had three touchdowns called back in the first half, but the guys got it together at halftime."
Much of that turnaround came in the fourth quarter, as the Vikings scored a third-quarter TD to make it 20-8 headed to the fourth.
The Redhawks' Thad Krumbah helped turn the tide for Touchet as he intercepted a Gar-Pal pass in the end zone, and on the next play he took it 80 yards for a score.
"He (Krumbah) was pretty pumped up (after the interception), so I figured we better get the ball in his hands, and it worked," Brown said. "That changed our attitude and we started the comeback."
Godinez threw to Salmon for the 2-point conversion to make it 20-16.
After the Redhawks defense stopped Gar-Pal, Touchet's Haden Kincaid had a 23-yard TD run to give the Redhawks a 22-20 lead.
Then, Salmon finished off the rally with a 17-yard scoring run.
Touchet's dominant fourth quarter included three interceptions, two by Krumbah and one by Godinez.
Kincaid finished with 133 yards rushing on nine carries and the TD, with Krumbah putting up 91 yards on the ground with his TD, Salmon 68 yards rushing with his TD, and Deegan Dodd had 58 yards running.
Defensively, Dodd had 11 tackles, two for loss, for the Redhawks.
Now, Touchet sets its sights on Sunnyside Christian, which come to town on Friday.
"They're pretty good," Brown said of the Knights. "That'll be a tough one."
