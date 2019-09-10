TOUCHET — Touchet High School got its volleyball season off to a victorious start as the Indians defeated DeSales in straight sets, 25-21, 25-5 and 25-13, in a non-league match here on Monday.
Ashley Luna served six aces and dished seven assists for the host Indians (1-0 record), while teammate Sage Smith hustled after eight digs to go with her six aces.
Emily Skramstad gave Touchet five kills and eight digs, LeAnn Kincaid had six kills, Areli Orozco five.
“The girls played well, both off offensively and defensively, implementing the movement and communication we have been working on,” Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. “I am pleased with their performance, and it was a great to start the season with a win.”
Touchet and DeSales are back at it tonight in a rematch, this time at DeSales, starting a 6 p.m.
The Irish look to build off positives from Monday at Touchet.
“It was exciting to see the girls play the first set with confidence in themselves and in their teammates,” DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. “The confidence led to very good passing and execution that earned us attacks on the ball.
“We slipped back down in the second set and allowed Touchet to have a couple of long service runs,” Ruthven said. “The girls fought back in the third, didn’t allow any long scoring runs, but did not bring back the same level of consistent play that we had earlier in the night.”
Junior libero Katie Hermann led the Irish on defense with 13 digs.
With the improved passing, senior setter Emily Ness was able to run some offense with 18 assists and sophomore middle hitter Maddie Wahl led DeSales with six kills.
The Irish had already started their season on Saturday at a tournament in Echo, Ore., and continued developing here.
“Tonight we got to see where the girls can go with their play, and it was exciting,” Ruthven said. “As we continue to build our confidence, our consistency will increase and so will our successes.”