SUNNYSIDE — Touchet's baseball team split a Southeast 1B League doubleheader with Sunnyside Christian here on Saturday, April 29.
The Redhawks won the opener, 3-0, before the Knights eked out a 2-1 win in the nightcap.
Chester Bergevin went all seven innings on the mound for Touchet in the first game, striking out 12 Sunnyside Christian batters and giving up just one hit.
The Redhawks opened scoring with a run in the second inning, and added two more in the sixth while Bergevin shut down the Knights.
In the nightcap, Owen Godinez went six innings on the mound and picked up eight strikeouts, giving up five hits and two earned runs.
Hayden Kincaid had two of Touchet's five hits in the second game.
The Redhawks next go to St. John-Endicott on Thursday for a single game.
