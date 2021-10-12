PRESCOTT — Touchet's high school varsity volleyball team won a hard-fought match here Tuesday, Oct. 12, edging Prescott in five sets. Scores were 25-22, 14-25, 16-25, 25-16, 15-8.
"A pure heartbreaker for us," Prescott coach Bob Young said. "We were up two sets to one and didn't put them away. We're young and learning how to finish with authority."
It was an all-out slugfest, Young said, with each team making runs and capitalizing on unforced errors. Emotional highs and lows were displayed by both sides.
Angeles Ayala finished the match with 14 kills, six aces and two blocks for Prescott while teammate Michell Morales had eight aces, two kills and 13 digs, and Fatima Becerra added six aces, three kills, 13 assists and 11 digs.
"Angeles was dominant tonight," Young said. "She's been getting primed to have a night like this."
Prescott will next play Thursday at DeSales in another 1B Southeast Conference match scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The Tigers look to regroup in time for the postseason.
"We're sitting in fourth place in the Grape Division," Young said. "We need to take care of business the rest of the way to make the playoffs."
They came out strong against Touchet, and look for more consistency.
"We served tough all night, got to the scramble balls, and put the ball in play most of the night," Young said. "The difference was too many unforced errors when it counted in the fourth and fifth sets."
