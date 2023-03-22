TOUCHET — Touchet's baseball season opened with a 5-3 non-league loss to visiting McLoughlin High here on Tuesday, March 21.
"We're a much improved team from last year," Redhawks coach Clint Hale said. "We lost just two seniors (from last season), so we're looking better.
Hale said his Touchet squad showed resilience in the season-opener on Tuesday.
"We didn't quit, we kept playing," he said.
The Redhawks have the home opener against Colton, with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
