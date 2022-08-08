TOUCHET — Touchet High athletics will have a new look this school year.
Gone is the historical “Indians” nickname, and in is the new “Redhawks” voted on by the Touchet student body.
“We’re officially over to the Redhawks now,” new Touchet athletic director Johnny Brown said.
The school colors remain red, white and blue. Jerseys for fall sports, football and volleyball, will have Touchet on them, with Redhawks jerseys available beginning with the winter basketball season, Brown said.
The Touchet gym has a new court with the Redhawks logo in the middle.
The move to the new nickname came after Washington state passed legislation in the spring of 2021 banning Native American-themed mascots and names.
An option to keep traditional Native American-themed nicknames, with the approval of a nearby tribe, is available, but Touchet changed to the Redhawks.
There was a school-wide nomination process that produced 10-15 nicknames, which were reduced to three before Redhawks was chosen, Brown said.
The process of deciding on a new nickname in Touchet took seven months involving numerous community forums, with the final decision made in November 2021.
The transition to Redhawks became official after the graduation of the final Touchet Indians class in June 2022.
Redhawks was a name brought up in the 1990s as a potential school nickname, as the species has mating grounds near Touchet, Brown said.
“We still have Indian history, we’ll never forget that,” Brown, also the Touchet football head coach, said. “The kids had a part in nominating what a new name would be, and on last year’s football team a majority preferred Redhawks.”
As Brown steps in as Redhawks athletic director, he’s also preparing for his second season as football head coach.
This year, he’ll be helped out by assistant coaches Josh Burrows and Grant Olson.
Ten Touchet players attended an offseason training camp, with official practices beginning on Aug. 17.
“We’ve got a good solid 12 that’ve been showing up, 15-16 total,” Brown said of this year’s Redhawks football team. “We’re hoping for more numbers than that, we’ve got some good athletes at the school that we’re hoping will turn out. We’re a young, promising program they’ll want to be a part of.”
Touchet opens the 2022 football season on Sept. 9, when Liberty Christian comes to town.
That should provide a good look at this year’s Redhawks team, as the Patriots have a quarterback who did not play last year returning this year.
“That’ll be a good test,” Brown said. “We’re young, we’ve got a pretty solid starting group, and if we can get a few more out we can all make each other better. I think we can be pretty good this year, it’ll be an interesting the first week.”
