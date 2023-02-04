TOUCHET — Touchet's high school varsity boys basketball team lost its Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division matchup Friday, Feb. 3, as the Redhawks fell to Yakama Nation Tribal School in a 75-56 setback.
The Redhawks saw their overall record this season slip to 8-9 while their league mark dropped to 3-7.
They are back at it Saturday, hosting Pomeroy with the opening tip expected around 5:30 p.m.
The Redhawks had their hands full Friday.
"Started the game slow, and we have struggled all season with being able to recover from slow starts," Redhawks coach Scott Pumphrey said.
Hayden Kincaid finished the night with 11 points for the Redhawks while teammates Brayan Orosco and Owen Godinez each had nine points, Alexis Gonzales added eight points, Grayson Zessin seven.
"Brayan Orosco had an impressive all-around game," Pumphrey said. "Brayan is a great shooter. We challenged him to shoot more tonight, and he delivered.
"Owen Godinez also turned in a solid performance. Owen has been working hard on a mid-range jumper, and it started to show."
The Redhawks went to halftime only down 29-22.
They had faced a double-digit deficit after the opening minutes.
"Second quarter, we made it a focus to go inside — and it paid off," Pumphrey said. "Both Hayden Kincaid and Grayson Zessin established their presence in the paint."
But the Yakama Nation Tribal bounced back with productive outside shooting.
"In the second half, Yakama hit some timely 3-point shots that seemed to stall any momentum we had started to build," Pumphrey said. "Yakama ended the game with a total of nine 3-pointers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.