TOUCHET — Touchet's girls battled Walla Walla Valley Academy throughout their non-league basketball game on the Indians' court on Tuesday night.
"We tried to work the ball inside and out, and sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn't," Touchet head coach Malissa McKeown said. "I thought overall we did a pretty good job."
"I think we have a lot of improvement to make," WWVA head coach Martin Heredia said, "but I think we are improving every game."
The teams played to a 13-all stalemate after the first quarter, but Touchet shut the Knights down in the second to hold a 20-15 halftime lead.
Both teams turned the ball over seven times in the second period, and the first basket of the quarter did not come until almost three minutes in.
The Knights came out of the locker room hot early in the third quarter, and pulled within two points of the Indians, and Touchet led into the fourth quarter, 24-22.
McKeown said that she "told them (the Indians) they've got to start buckling down on defense."
That worked for the Indians in the fourth quarter, as they outscored the Knights 15-4, and enjoyed a 9-2 run in the first four minutes of the fourth and garner the 39-26 victory.
Touchet's girls are back in action on Friday as they host Prescott in a Southeast 1B League game at 6 p.m.
Walla Walla Valley Academy is now off until the Knights host Burbank on Jan. 4.
Touchet 39, WWVA 26
WWVA (26) — Browning 17, Lamberton 3, Stepper 2, Haaggins 2, Larson 2.
Touchet (39) — Orozco 12, Skramstad 9, Andrade 9, Olson 7, Luna 2
WWVA;13;2;7;4;—;26
Touchet;13;7;4;15;—;39
3-point goals — WWVA 0, Tou 2 (Andrade 1, Kincaid 1). Fouls — WWVA 10, Tou 8. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — WWVA 26 (Browning 15), Tou 37 (Skramstad 11). Turnovers — WWVA 18, Tou 22. Assists — WWVA 8 (Haggins 3, Stepper 3), Tou 12 (Orozco 4).