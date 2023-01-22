TOUCHET — The Redhawk girls won a Southeast 1B League basketball game over visiting Prescott here on Saturday, Jan. 21, 46-15.
Touchet held a 20-5 halftime lead and cruised to the victory.
Sophomore point guard Marielle Mendoza led the Redhawks with 19 points, followed by sophomore forward Diana Rincon with 13 and senior Emily Hilbert with six.
"We got off to a slow start and continued our cold shooting for the first quarter," Touchet coach Marshall Byerley said. "The second quarter is when we really hit our stride.
"The big change was junior guard Vanessa Angeles putting full-court pressure on their point guard," he said. "The pressure led to a lot of forced turnovers. This was probably Vanessa's best game of the season.
"Marielle Mendoza found herself in some foul trouble early and had to sit most of the second quarter," Byerley said. "Starting the second half, Marielle found her shooting form again and started capitalizing on turnovers from Prescott.
"Diana Rincon found success once she started driving to the basket and had a productive game," he said. "All six players got in on the scoring tonight and it was a good night to get freshman Cadence Carlisle some experience playing extended minutes. Seniors Emily Hilbert and Mackenzie Forbes played some physical defense and Forbes was strong on the boards.
"Prescott is a young team and i hope they can build on this season," Byerley said. "Prescott's coach has a good group of girls that hustle and seem to enjoy playing for her."
The Redhawks next go to Liberty Christian on Friday.
"Our next game will be good one against Liberty Christian," Byerley said. "We lost to them at home by three, and we look forward to the challenge."
The Tigers next go to DeSales on Friday.
