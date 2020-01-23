TOUCHET — Back home from a hard-fought 42-39 victory Tuesday at St. John, Wash., the Touchet High School girls saw a chance to go over .500 for the season and wasted little time jumping on a struggling Dayton-Waitsburg squad.
The Indians had a 19-2 lead after one quarter of non-league basketball, and went on to hand D-W its third straight lopsided defeat with a 59-31 win on Wednesday.
Touchet’s Briana Andrade hit a couple of 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds, teammate Emily Skamstad had 12 points, and the Indians upped their record to 6-5.
“The girls played really well tonight,” Indians coach Malissa McKeown said. “They played with a lot of energy and they were hitting their shots. We capitalized on their mistakes, and I felt over all it was a good team win.”
Touchet has a pair of non-league games coming up before returning to Southeast 1B action next Friday, Jan. 31, at Garfield-Palouse.
Frist, the Indians will play tomorrow in Prescott against the junior-varsity Tigers, starting at 6 p.m., and then Touchet will host Umatilla on Tuesday.
The Indians look to continue positive vibes from Wednesday’s win.
“It was a positive note to finish on knowing the girls can play like this,” McKeown said. “We just need to keep the energy going.”
As for Dayton-Waitsburg (1-14 record), the road has been rough. After capturing its first win of the season last Thursday in Waitsburg with a 52-33 pounding of Walla Walla Valley Academy, D-W suffered losses at Mabton (69-34) and at Pomeroy (68-25) before coming here.
Cassidy Laughery scored a team-high 12 points, but facing a double-digit deficit after one quarter, D-W spent the rest of the night watching Touchet pull away.
“Touchet is an aggressive team,” D-W assistant coach Desirae Jones said. “We did not handle the pressure or respond on the offensive end. Cassidy Laughery had a great game for D-W, and did her best to inspire her team.”
Next, D-W hits the road again in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference play on Friday at Liberty Christian.
D-W hosts Liberty Christian on Wednesday.
Touchet 59, Dayton-Waitsburg 31
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (31) — Laughery 12, Seney 9, Benavides 4, Boggs 3, Brincken 3.
TOUCHET (59) — Andrade 22, Skramstad 12, Orozco 9, Kincaid 5, Olson 2, Smith 2, Luna 2.
D-W 2 12 10 7 — 31
Touchet 19 11 12 17 — 59
3-point goals — D-W 5 (Laughery 3, Boggs, Brincken), Tou 3 (Andrade 2, Orozco). Total fouls — D-W , Tou . Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds— D-W 29 (Seney 7), Tou 31 (Andrade 11). Turnovers — D-W 15, Tou 9. Assists — D-W 8 (Acevedo 3), Tou 18 (Orozco 5).