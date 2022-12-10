PRESCOTT — Touchet's high school varsity girls basketball team picked up its first victory this season Saturday, Dec. 10, at a Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division matchup in Prescott, where the Redhawks finished off the Tigers with a 41-27 defeat.
Marielle Mendoza scored a team-high 21 points for the Redhawks (1-1 record) while Diana Rincon added 8.
They went to halftime up 26-10 and held off Prescott the rest of the way.
"Finally got one in the win column," Redhawks coach Marshall Byerley said.
The Redhawks next play Tuesday, Dec. 13, as they host Helix with the opening tip scheduled around 5 p.m.
They look to build off their first triumph.
Mackenzie Forbes helped the Redhawks pace Prescott.
"In past games, she has not shown to be much of a scorer but tonight showed some senior leadership," Byerley said. "Forbes was aggressive on rebounds and showed her ability on put-backs."
As for the Tigers, their next outing will happen Thursday, Dec. 15, when they host DeSales with action set to begin around 6 p.m.
This season has gotten off to a rough note for the Tigers (0-3 overall, 0-1 in the league), including their loss Saturday.
Despite connecting on five 3-pointers, the Tigers failed to recover from a 17-3 run in the second quarter.
"Prescott is a building program," Byerley said. "It's great that they were able to have team at all this year after being unable to get the numbers last year.
"Prescott's coach (Tiffany Hedman) seems to have them on the right track, and I look forward to facing them again down the road."
