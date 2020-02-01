TOUCHET — It was tough sledding for the Touchet Indian girls this weekend, as they faced the two toughest teams on their schedule on back-to-back nights.
On Friday, they made the trek to Palouse to play the Garfield-Palouse Vikings, who beat them 41-25.
They returned home to host the Pomeroy Pirates the next night, who continued their assault on opposing offenses en route to a 47-21 rout.
“We shot the ball poorly both nights,” said Touchet coach Malissa McKeown. “When your shots aren’t falling, things just seem to snowball.”
The Indians battled Gar-Pal to a near dead heat in the opening frame, but couldn’t hold pace in the even quarters as the Vikings’ adjustments helped them gradually pull away.
Saige Smith led the Indians with seven points on the night, while Areli Orozco tacked on six more.
Pomeroy took the Indians’ poor shooting as a chance to tighten their grip on the 1BSE lead, clamping down and shooting well enough themselves to walk away with a comfortable win.
“Touchet is a hard gym to play in,” said Pirates coach Tai Bye, “so I was really proud of our effort and how we kept our heads.”
For Touchet, Briana Andrade led the way with seven points, while Emily Skramstad added four more.
Pomeroy deployed a balanced attack; Maddy Dixon, Alyssa Wolf, and Keely Maves all led the team with nine points apiece, while Heidi Heytvelt tacked on eight more.
With the win, Pomeroy has all but clinched the top seed in the 1BSE at 8-1 in district play and 17-1 overall, with rival Oakesdale having lost their last two consecutive. Touchet, meanwhile, finds itself on the outside looking in at 2-7, but 6-7 overall.
Touchet has a busy week upcoming, starting with Tuesday, when they will travel across state borders to face Mac-Hi in a 6 p.m. non-league game.
As for Pomeroy, they return home for a brief respite before squaring off with Gar-Pal themselves on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Vikings 41, Indians 25
TOUCHET (25) — Smith 7, Orozco 6, Skramstad 4, Andrade 3, Kincaid 3, Luna 2.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (41) — Pedersen 18, M. Brantner 8, P. Collier 8, M. Collier 4, L. Brantner 3.
Touchet 8 4 5 8 — 25
Gar-Pal 9 11 7 14 — 41
3-pt field goals — Touchet 1 (Smith). Fouls — Touchet 15 (Orozco 5). Foulouts — Touchet 1 (Orozco).
Pirates 47, Indians 21
POMEROY (47) — Dixon 9, Wolf 9, Maves 9, Heytvelt 8, S. Watko 5, Kowatsch 3, Herres 2, Caruso 2.
TOUCHET (21) — Andrade 7, Skramstad 4, Smith 3, Orozco 3, Kincaid 2, Olson 2.
Pomeroy 11 12 8 16 — 47
Touchet 4 5 4 8 — 21
3-pt field goals — Pomeroy 5 (Wolf 3). Fouls — Pomeroy 13 Touchet 17 (Kincaid 5). Foulouts — Touchet 1 (Kincaid). Rebounds — Pomeroy 39 (Dixon 10); Touchet 38 (Kincaid 11). Turnovers — Pomeroy 15; Touchet 14 (Orozco 6). Assists — Pomeroy 14 (Wolf 4); Touchet 5 (Orozco 2).