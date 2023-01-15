COLTON, Wash. — Touchet's girls fell to Colton, 70-24, in Southeast 1B League basketball play here on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Colton’s offense was firmly centered around the 3-point shot, Redhawks coach Marshall Byerley said, as the Wildcats hit 14 shots from beyond the arc.
Touchet's scoring was led by sophomore Diana Rincon (point total not available), with senior guard Emily Hilbert putting up five, sophomore guard Marielle Mendoza three, and senior forward Mackenzie Forbes two.
Colton's Kundera Stout had a game-high 25 points.
"We were unable to keep with Colton’s ball movement, and most of the time that led to wide-open 3s that they don’t miss very often," Byerley said. "They have a game plan of getting those open 3s and sticking to it.
"The girls fought hard no matter what the scoreboard said."
The Redhawks next host the same Wildcats on Wednesday.
