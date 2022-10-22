TOPPENISH — Touchet's football team raced to an early lead and rolled to a 69-0 Southeast 1B-8 victory over Yakama Nation Tribal here on Friday, Oct. 21.
The Redhawks scored 24 first-quarter points, added 26 more in the second and rolled to the victory.
"The team came out fast and strong," Touchet coach Johnny Brown said. "Salvador Orozco sacked the quarterback in the endzone on the second play of the game and that was a big boost for us right away. Orozco and Dallon Huntley also had two forced fumbles apiece and they were able to recover all four, as well.
"Owen Godinez had a great day with three touchdown scrambles and a long 70-yard TD pass to Korbin Salmon," he said. "Kyler Pumphrey really stepped up on defense and made some great plays. He also had quite a few key blocks on offense.
"Austin Renwick also came through with a great game on defense and was able to score our final rushing touchdown, as well," Brown said. "Salmon and Thad Krumbah had great games as well.
"We've struggled this year with making mistakes because we are such a young group, but this game felt like everything started coming together and we had very few missed opportunities. We get all of these guys back next year, so we are very excited to finish out this year strong and get to work on reaching our potential next year."
Orozco's early sack was followed by Godinez 12-yard rushing score, and Haden Kincaid then took it in from 12 yards out.
Godinez finished off first-quarter scoring with a 24-yard run.
In the second quarter, Salmon grabbed a 70-yard pass from Godinez for a touchdowns, and Krumbah found pay dirt on a 15-yard run before Salmon took it in for a 20-yard score.
Godinez's 50-yard run ended the first-half Touchet offensive onslaught.
In the third quarter, Salmon's 10-yard run made it 56-0, and Krumbah's 55-yard interception return and Renwick's two-yard scamper finished off the game.
Godinez finished 4 for 7 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Salmon ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, Godinez had 115 yards on six runs and three touchdowns, Kincaid had 61 yards and a TD on seven rushes, and Krumbah finished with 50 ground yards on four carries and a TD.
Salmon had 70 yards receiving and a TD on his reception, with Krumbah grabbing three throws for 20 yards
Defensively, Krumbah recorded five tackles and an interception, Kincaid had four tackles and a sack, and Pumphrey had five tackles and two sacks.
Touchet next goes to St. John-Endicott on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.