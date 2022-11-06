TOUCHET — Touchet's football team wrapped up its first Southeast 1B-8 League season as the Redhawks with a 37-6 victory over Tekoa-Rosalia here on Friday, Nov. 4.
Touchet led 6-0 after the first quarter, led 25-6 at halftime and made it 37-6 before Tekoa-Rosalia forfeited five minutes into the third quarter due to lack of players.
Haden Kincaid opened Redhawks scoring with a two-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Thad Krumbah took it in from the 8-yard line, Korbin Salmon grabbed a 25-yard pass from Touchet quarterback Owen Godinez, and Krumbah caught a 10-yard scoring pass from Godinez.
In the third, Kincaid scored on a six-yard run, and Krumbah caught a 40-yard pass from Godinez to round out scoring.
Godinez finished 4 for 9 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Kincaid had 12 carries for 70 yards and two TDs, Salmon gained 46 yards on five carries, and Krumbah carried it three times for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Krumbah caught three passes from Godinez for 75 yards and two TDs, and Salmon had a touchdown on a 55-yard catch.
On defense, Salmon had 10 tackles and two passes defended, Krumbah had five tackles and eight passes defended, Deegan Dodd and Kyler Pumphrey both had six tackles, and Austin Renwick recorded two tackles, two passes defended and an interception.
"Thad Krumbah played lights out all day," Redhawks coach Johnny Brown said. "He went 1-on-1 with their top receiver and defended almost every pass that came his way.
"Haden Kincaid had a great game rushing the football, even though he was pretty beat up from the last two weeks," he said. "Korbin Salmon had a great day on both sides of the ball, and he had some of our biggest plays of the day, including a 55-yard (scoring) streak.
"Dodd had six tackles and played great D all day.
"The boys played great to end this season," Brown said. "It was Deegan Dodd's final game at Touchet. He was the lone senior on the team this year and it was great to end his term with a win.
"Everyone else on the team will return next year," he said. "It will be my fourth season here next year. The juniors and seniors next year were eighth graders and freshmen during my first season here. We have come a long way since then, and the guys are eager to show everyone what we can really do next year. If this whole group stays dedicated through the offseason, we will be a tough team to beat next year."
