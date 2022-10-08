TOUCHET — Redhawks head coach Johnny Brown had a very good reason for missing Touchet's homecoming football game against Waterville on Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
Just about kickoff of the game, Brown attended the birth of his daughter.
"So (assistant coaches) Grant Olson and Josh Burrowes took over play calling," Brown said.
Touchet scored 10 first-quarter points, and added eight more in the third, but Waterville left town with a 64-18 non-league football victory.
"We came out pretty good, hung with them for the first quarter and a half," Brown said on Saturday. "The guys got pretty tired, we don't have many guys so it's hard to keep up sometimes."
Waterville held a 14-10 lead after the opening quarter, added 30 in the second, and then coasted to the win.
Redhawks quarterback Owen Godinez finished 7 for 13 passing for 75 yards, and carried the ball five times for 25 yards.
Haden Kincaid led the Touchet running game with 98 yards on 19 rushes and a touchdown. He also had seven tackles on defense.
Thad Krumbah caught four of Godinez's passes for 41 yards, had 13 yards rushing on four carries, and kicked a 35-yard field goal, and Salvador Orozco had two catches for 20 yards and also had two tackles and an interception on defense.
Godinez hit Krumbah for a 20-yard TD reception in the third quarter, and then found Orozco for the 2-point conversion.
Touchet hosts undefeated DeSales on Friday afternoon.
