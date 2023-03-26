TOUCHET — Touchet opened its home slate of baseball games with 13-3 and 9-0 victories over Colton on the Redhawks' field on Saturday, March 25.
In the 13-3 victory, Touchet broke a 1-all tie with a five-run second inning for a 6-1 lead, added a run in the third, and finally put the game away with a four-run sixth for the final margin of victory.
Owen Godinez had two of the Redhawks' six hits in the game, and went 5 2/3 innings on the mound, striking out 16 Wildcats.
In the 9-0 win, Chester Bergevin with 6 1/3 innings on the mound, with Inri Mendoza closing the game out, as the Redhawks no-hit Colton while striking out 12.
Godinez had three hits for Touchet, with Preston Frazier, Mendoza and Dallon Huntley each smacking two of the Redhawks' 12 hits in the game.
Touchet next goes to Dayton-Waitsburg for a game at Waitsburg on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.