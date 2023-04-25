TOUCHET — Touchet's baseball team ran into a red-hot Liberty Christian squad on the Redhawks' field on Tuesday, April 25, with the Patriots winning 8-1 and 12-3 Southeast 1B decisions.
Touchet's Owen Godinez went five innings on the mound in the opener, striking out 10, before being relieved by Bryan Orosco and Inri Mendoza, who both went one inning.
Chester Bergevin drove in the Redhawks' lone run in the game.
In the nightcap, Touchet overcame a 2-0 deficit to plate three third-inning runs.
The Patriots tied it up in the fifth, and then exploded for nine runs in the seventh inning for the final margin of victory.
Nine errors hurt the Redhawks in that game, while Liberty Christian outhit Touchet 8-1.
The Redhawks next go to Sunnyside Christian for a twin bill on Saturday.
