COLTON, Wash. — Touchet's boys rebounded from a loss to Yakama Nation Tribal on Friday, Jan. 13, with a 56-46 Southeast 1B League win over Colton on Saturday.
"This was a good and needed bounce-back game for us," Redhawks coach Scott Pumphrey said. "We were able to control the game with our defense and go on the road and get a win. I was pleased with the intensity we played with, especially coming out of halftime. We took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring them 21-12.
"We can always improve on some little miscues, but real proud of how they bounced back and won a game they needed to win.
"Inri Mendoza easily had the best game of this season with a game-high 14 points," he said. "He was all over the court, rebounding, steals, just an impressive all-around game.
"Brayan Orozco hit some big situational shots for us, ending the night with 12 points," Pumphrey said.
Thad Krumbah finished with nine points, and Owen Godinez ended with six.
"Dallon Huntley was a needed bonus tonight," Pumphrey said. "He came and was a force under the basket. He ended the night with six points, eight rebounds and countless altered shots."
The Redhawks, now 6-5 overall and 2-3 in SE1B League play, next host Colton on Wednesday.
