TOUCHET — Touchet's boys played much better on Saturday night, Jan. 28, than the night before against Liberty Christian, but suffered a 78-44 Southeast 1B Grape Division hoops loss.
"(The) score really doesn’t do this game justice," Redhawks coach Scott Pumphrey said. "It was a well-played, hard-fought contest. We just had a couple lapses that hurt us. but otherwise (I was) really proud of how well we bounced back from a rough showing on Friday.
"We had a 20-15 lead after the first quarter and had expanded that lead midway through the second before we had that for mentioned lapse," he said. "They made a little push and we just didn’t respond like we had been earlier in the game."
Sunnyside Christian led 34-26 at halftime.
Cole Wagenaar had eight of his game-high 20 points for the Knights in the second quarter.
Touchet came out after the break and started the second half strong, but again Sunnyside Christian rallied to lead 58-42 headed into the fourth quarter.
Alexis Gonzales led the Redhawks with 17 points and Grayson Zessin had "a great game to finish with nine points," Pumphrey said.
Touchet, 8-8 overall and 3-6 in SE1B play, next host Yakama Nation Tribal on Friday before rounding out the regular season when Pomeroy comes to town on Saturday.
