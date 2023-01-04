TOUCHET — Touchet's boys improved to 5-1 overall with a 61-53 non-league victory over Irrigon on the Redhawks' floor on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Touchet led 9-6 after the first quarter, but trailed 27-26 at halftime before pulling away for the win in the second half.
"We were able to pick up where we left off before the holiday break with another quality win at home," Redhawks coach Scott Pumphrey said. "Started off a little slow, but we expected that with the long break, but was impressed how we played once we remembered what we were supposed to be doing.
"Irrigon has a solid post player and our game plan was to not let him beat us tonight, and we did an outstanding defensive job on him," he said. "They had a guard knock down some shots, so there is always something to work on.
"I'm real proud how we had players step up tonight and contribute," Pumphrey said. "Thad Krumbah (23 points) had a great game, utilizing his athletic ability to get some real timely baskets.
"Grayson Zessin (10 points) came off the bench to get us key minutes, easily his best game of the season," he said. "Alexis Gonzalez is the team leader and was real impressed with his maturity tonight. Struggled to get it going early, but instead of pressing he let the game come to him and was able to finish with 20 points.
"Anytime you put three players in double figures it tends to help win basketball games.
"The greatest thing about this team is they are starting to believe in themselves," Pumphrey said. "Practice is hard but fun, games are fun, and they are learning that basketball and being a part of this team is fun. Just a great group of student-athletes that are enjoyable to be around from top to bottom."
Touchet, 2-1 in Southeast 1B League play, next goes to Sunnyside Christian for a league match on Friday.
