TOUCHET — Touchet's boys won a Southeast 1B League hoops game over Prescott here on Saturday, Jan. 21, 72-52.
"Prescott came out and had a good game plan in place and jumped on us early, ending the first quarter up 19-8," Redhawks coach Scott Pumphrey said.
"The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair until Owen Godinez got hot, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second quarter," he said. “Owen found his spot and, credit to the team, they kept finding him and Owen did the rest. His outside shooting was definitely the spark we needed.”
Touchet still went to halftime down 29-25, "but emphasized the need to establish our post presence, to play from the inside-out," Pumphrey said.
Hayden Kincaid had a big third quarter from inside the paint, scoring 10 points while finishing the game with 12.
The Redhawks outscored the Tigers 23-16 to take a 48-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
Touchet's Alexis Gonzales, in his first extended play in a couple weeks because of an injury, dominated the fourth quarter, providing the leadership and nine of his 13 points, Pumphrey said.
Thad Krumbah had one of his better games as well, scoring 12 points and hitting some big shots in pivotal situations, as Touchet outscored the Tigers 24-6 in the final quarter to take the home league win.
"Great team win, especially when you have four players in double digit scoring," Pumphrey said. "Credit to Prescott, they were much improved and played hard."
Touchet, now 7-6 overall and 3-4 in SE1B play, next go to Liberty Christian on Friday.
Prescott next goes to DeSales on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.