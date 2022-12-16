TOUCHET — High school varsity girls basketball action Friday, Dec. 16, in Touchet saw the Redhawks come away victorious in their Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division match against Liberty Christian with a hard-fought 68-62 win.
The Redhawks ended up with their overall record so far this season at 4-1, their league mark at 2-1.
Alexis Gonzales tallied a game-high 31 points for the Redhawks while teammate Thad Krumbah added 15 points, Owen Godinez had 10, Brayan Orozco 6, Grayson Zessin 3, Inri Mendoza 3.
They locked up with Liberty Christian in a tight battle from start to finish and went to the fourth quarter only up 55-54, but the Redhawks prevailed.
"Both teams started fast, and it was a quick paced game throughout," Redhawks coach Scott Pumphrey said. "We were really focused on our game plan, and I couldn’t be prouder of how well we were able to execute."
The Redhawks next play Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Colton.
They look to pick up where they left off Friday.
"If you looked up a dictionary definition of what a team win is, this was it," Pumphrey said. "Brayan Orozco had to guard their best player all night and did a tremendous job. Inri Mendoza came off the bench and played a wonderful game.
"Both posts, Grayson Zessin and Dallon Huntley, were instrumental in executing the game plan."
The Redhawks enjoyed consistency.
"We have been working extremely hard on our conditioning with a personal trainer and it really showed tonight," Pumphrey said. "We were able to out-run and stay mentally tough throughout the game."
Support from the home crowd helped fuel the Redhawks.
"The gym was as loud as it has ever been," Pumphrey said. "Can’t thank the community and our fans enough for giving us that home-court advantage.
"It was awesome."
