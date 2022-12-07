HELIX — Touchet's boys opened their basketball season with a 57-22 victory over Helix here on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The Redhawks led 14-5 after the opening period, were up 36-14 at halftime and cruised to the win.
"Good first game," Touchet coach Scott Pumphrey said. "Started off a little sloppy and worked through some first-game mistakes. Once we got our footing, we definitely showed some glimpses of what type of team we can be.
"The second and third quarters are what won the game for us, we were able to dictate the style of basketball we wanted to play."
Thad Krumbah led the Redhawks with 15 points, with Owen Godinez, Grayson Zessin and Hayden Kincaid all scoring eight.
Touchet next hosts DeSales on Thursday evening.
