TOUCHET — Touchet's boys opened up a 29-2 first period lead and rolled past visiting Helix, 50-18, in a non-league basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The Redhawks led 38-4 at halftime, scored 12 third-quarter points and took their foot off the gas in the fourth for the victory, which lifted their record to 3-1.
"We started real strong, executed our game plan and took control of the game," Touchet coach Scott Pumphrey said. "Everyone got some quality experience, and we were able to fine tune some parts we needed to work on. Real proud of the unselfish 'team' basketball that we played."
Hayden Kincaid and Grayson Zessin scored nine points apiece in the post for Touchet.
Alexis Gonzales and Brayan Orozco both shot the ball effectively, each scoring eight points.
"One of the best outcomes of the night was the great community support," Pumphrey said. "The gym was loud, and it was a great high school basketball environment. Going to need everyone back loud and proud on Friday."
Liberty Christian next invades the Redhawks gym on Friday.
