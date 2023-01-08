TOUCHET — Touchet's boys basketball team suffered its second Southeast 1B League defeat of the weekend with a 78-36 loss to St. John-Endicott on the Redhawks' court on Saturday, Jan. 7.
"Tough weekend for Touchet against some quality teams," Redhawks coach Scott Pumphrey said of Friday's loss to Sunnyside Christian as well as Saturday's setback. "We started the game out strong, but St.John did a good job adjusting and we went from playing proactive and started playing reactive."
Touchet trailed just 15-12 after the first quarter.
"The second quarter, we went cold from the field and seemed like St. John didn’t miss, outscoring us 23-3 and went into halftime leading 38-15," Pumphrey said.
Brayan Orozco "had his best game of the season," scoring 12 points, he said, while Grayson Zessin "had another solid outing" with seven points and Jose Rincon netted six.
The Redhawks are now 2-2 in SE1B play, 5-3 overall, headed into another league matchup at Pomeroy on Tuesday.
