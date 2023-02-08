DAYTON — Liberty Christian held off Touchet's boys, 52-42, in a Southeast 1B basketball playoff game here on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
"We just didn’t get off to the start that we needed to in a winner-take-all playoff game," Redhawks coach Scott Pumphrey said. "We ended the first quarter down 24-5. In that type of atmosphere, we just didn’t grasp the importance of every possession and be willing to give whatever it takes to be successful."
Touchet finishes the season with an 8-11 record.
"It has been a couple years since Touchet has played a meaningful game in February and it showed early, we just didn’t have a big-game experience.
"The great news is how we responded, winning the second, third and fourth quarters and eventually whittling the Liberty lead down to six with 1:30 to play," Pumphrey said. "Really proud of how the entire team kept working, kept fighting and really showed some pride in their team, school and community."
Alexis Gonzales ended the game with 15 points for Touchet, and Thad Krumbah chipped in 11. Hayden Kincaid added seven points from his post position.
It was the final Redhawks game for seniors Gonzales, Brayan Orozco, Inri Mendoza and Grayson Zessin.
"These four seniors will be missed, but they helped lay the foundation for the program and type of student-athletes we are building here at Touchet," Pumphrey said.
"(It was a) great season, and the community support all season was tremendous as was evident tonight," he said. "Redhawk fans filled the stands and made it seem like a home game. Great things to come for sure!"
Record 8-11
Scott Pumphrey
