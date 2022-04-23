SUNNYSIDE — Touchet's baseball team suffered a pair of losses to Sunnyside Christian here on Saturday, April 23, 13-3 and 9-8.
The Indians outhit the Knight 3-2 in the opener, but 14 errors killed their effort.
"It was baseball today, but we stung a lot of balls right at people," Touchet coach Clint Hale said.
In the nightcap, the Indians outhit Sunnyside Christian 9-2 but had seven errors that came back to hurt them.
"Chester Bergevin pitched a really good game," Hale said.
A couple standouts for Touchet included catcher Haden Kincaid, who came in against DeSales and continued against the Knights.
"Haden really got better, he was stellar for us behind the plate," Hale said.
"We're a young team, with only one senior," he said. "It's a work in progress for us, we're real young, but we're getting better every game. I'm proud of how kids competed today."
Touchet resumes a game with Tri-Cities Prep in Pasco on Tuesday that was postponed on Saturday, April 16.
