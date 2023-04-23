GARFIELD, Wash. — Touchet's baseball team swept a Southeast 1B League twin bill over Garfield-Palouse, 15-5 and 12-0, on Saturday, April 22.
In the opener, Owen Godinez went 4 2/3 innings on the mound for the Redhawks, striking out 10 Gar-Pal batters and giving up three runs on two hits.
"He did a good job of staying ahead of their batters," Touchet coach Clint Hale said..
Inri Mendoza relieved Godinez for the final 1 1/3 innings.
"Preston Frazier had three hits for us," Hale said, "and went 3-for-3 and had a couple of stolen bases. He was a spark for us."
Chester Bergevin went all five innings on the mound for the Redhawks in the nightcap.
"He was all around where he needed to be," Hale said of Bergevin, who recorded 12 strikeouts.
"We were pretty shorthanded, and our guys that got an opportunity to play stepped up," he said, mentioning Austin Renwick's game.
The victories lifted Touchet's record to 5-3 in SE1B play, 6-4 overall, and the Redhawks host Liberty Christian for a twin bill on Tuesday.
