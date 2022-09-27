MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake, ranked No. 1 in the state, took a pair of non-league slowpitch softball games from Walla Walla High on Monday, Sept. 26.
The Mavericks won the twin bill opener, 14-12, before taking the nightcap, 12-10.
Both games were back and forth throughout, Blue Devils assistant coach Amy Korslund said.
"Defensively, freshman Nalayah Torres did an amazing job, pitching a total of 13 innings until she was hit with a hard line drive right back at her," Korslund said.
Wa-Hi brought in Raquelle Justice to relieve Torres.
Blue Devils outfielder Anna Delarosa made an amazing dive catch, as well as Aliah Mendiola and Cate Eronemo with some outstanding catches in the outfield, Korslund said.
Sara Justice did her part with several assists and throws to first baseman Clarabelle Hall.
Offensively, the Blue Devils had a good day at the plate.
Anna Delarosa had three singles, a double, five runs scored and four RBIs, while Sara Justice had six singles, two doubles, five runs scored and five RBIs.
Wa-Hi freshman Addie Bowen did her part, adding two singles, two doubles, five RBIs and one run scored.
"Senior and captain Aliah Mendiola was on fire at the plate tonight," Korslund said of Mendiola's three singles, two doubles, two walks, three RBIs and one run scored.
Blue Devil senior and captain Raquelle Justice added two singles, three walks and two runs.
Wa-Hi, now 4-6, hosts Hermiston for a Mid-Columbia Conference twin bill at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
