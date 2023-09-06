Walla Walla High School's 2023 cross country runners, boys and girls, are ready to begin their season along with those on other Walla Walla Valley area teams including McLoughlin High, College Place, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Weston-McEwen and Pomeroy.
Several coaches shared their outlook heading into distance races.
Walla Walla High School
Wa-Hi is scheduled to begin its season Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Ellensburg Invitational Relays.
"We had a number of athletes put in miles this summer and are ready to hit the ground running," Blue Devils coach Bowe Ebding said. "As a coaching staff we are really lucky to get to work with such quality kids every day. They are coming to workouts with high energy, ready to work and being intentional about supporting each other.
"It is a great group to be a part of. For both of our squads' patience is going to be the key this season. We are young, but we have a lot to be proud of and excited about.
"The women’s team will look to senior Stella Billingsly, junior Macey Eggart, and sophomore Ada Velluzzi as they return with varsity experience to lead the Blue Devils into the 2023 season. Junior Carly Newton, sophomore Eleanor Leise and a quartet of freshmen will round out the roster this season. Freshmen Katherine Burt, Amanda Tilley, and Hadley Block worked together through the summer and will look to contribute to the varsity team this fall.
"It will be fun to see what this young group of girls can do together this season, but our focus is really about being progressive, getting better each week, staying healthy and enjoying the process. This could be a really special group looking down the road.
"The men’s outlook for 2023 is very similar to years past for the Blue Devils. State level experience up front and then about ten guys that will shake things up and push each other every race.
"Ian Lash will look to lead the Blue Devils this season after an impressive debut last year. Being a state qualifier as a sophomore in both cross country and track last season we are really looking forward to his continued growth and leadership for our men.
"Fellow juniors Lincoln James, Gabe Coram and Oliver Rickard had great summers and will make a huge impact on our varsity squad. The Blue Devils also return seniors John Hughett, Turner Van Slyke and junior Jakob Sullivan with varsity experience.
"It will be really interesting to see how things shake out. We had a large group of sophomores and freshmen that really got after it this summer and put in considerable time together.
"The experience of our upperclassmen will allow them to develop as a group, but they will definitely be keeping our older kids on their toes each race."
McLoughlin High
The Pioneers are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, in Hermiston, Oregon — along with College Place and Weston-McEwen — at Runners' Soul XC Fest.
Their competitive season already started last week in Pendleton at the Community Park Shake Out with six Pioneers completing the five-kilometer course.
Mac-Hi senior Derek Antonson paced the boys, placing 27th out of 57 overall, while the girls were led by freshman Mikayla Bird finishing 15th out of 33.
"Seems like we are constantly from year to year," Pioneers coach John Milleson said. "Only have one boy and two girls returning from last year's team so it’s a work in progress.
"Senior Derek Antonson is our lone boy returner. This will be his third year in the program. He has become a very consistent runner. We’re hoping and counting on his times in the 1,500 last spring to get him up with the leaders in our district. Typically, the top three boys teams from our league are in the top five or six in the State meet, so we’ve got some great competition.
"Freshmen Joshua Ruder, in his first ever cross country season, has been working hard and getting in the miles to help us out.
"On the girls side Emma Truax and Lesly Tapia are our returners. Both young girls are sophomores and have shown big improvements over last year.
"Freshman Mikayla Bird is currently our top runner. She brings two years of middle school competition under her belt where she was very successful. We’re hoping the transition to the 5-K will be a good fit for her.
"Tough schedule so hoping with have success with our goals."
College Place
The Hawks welcome back several experienced runners.
"I love the fire that this team has already," Hawks coach Darin Durand said. "They've put in lots of work this summer and are off to a great start of the cross country season. We have a huge group of seniors this fall to complement our young and upcoming classes.
"On the women's side we are led by a trio of seniors: Chloe Svilich, Alexis Fadness and first-year cross country runner Ell Neil. Junior Min Toomey joins sophomores Birtukan Durand and first-year cross country runner Arialee Amsing to round out the scoring crew of racers.
"Chloe and Birtukan both qualified to race at the State meet last year and they are primed to take their team with them this year. This team of young women already have shown that they love to have fun together, but are also willing to put in the hard work to reach their goals.
"For the men's team, they look to continue their winning tradition of the past two seasons: league and district champs.
"Led by front runner Jio Herrera, who placed 12th at State last fall, we have more high-quality depth than I think we've ever had. And I mean that from both character and athletic qualities. We are riding a senior wave of boys this year on our varsity squad, but lots of young runners are ready to step up too.
"A few notable varsity runners include Zeke Durand, Drew Wipf, Isaiah Hawkins and Mason Wilwand. This could very well be our top five, since they all competed at the State meet to earn 11th place. They're hungry to build on that place and continue sharpening their talons and bring home some hardware in November.
"We'll see how the season plays out, because I know this group is very hungry and determined to reach their goals. I'm working on helping them see the daily process towards those goals rather than the outcomes of races as their only metric."
Along with offseason training, the Hawks received another boost from following former College Place runner Kenneth Rooks (Class of 2018) in his captivating campaign from the NCAA Championships to the U.S. Championships to the recently concluded World Athletic Championships.
Now a senior at Brigham Young University, competing in the 3,000-meter steeplechase during its outdoor track season, Rooks bested both the NCAA and the U.S. before placing 10th in the World.
Back in high school, Rooks won three State titles for College Place: two in cross country, the other in the 1,600-meter track race.
"They've all been inspired by CPHS alum Kenneth Rooks with his recent global steeplechase success," Durand said. "We've all enjoyed his journey and encouragement to others about focusing on what's in your control."
