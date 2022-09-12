Fall in the Walla Walla Valley is time for high school cross country, girls swimming and slowpitch softball.
Cross country
Walla Walla High School, McLoughlin High, College Place, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Weston-McEwen and Pomeroy all have boys and girls excited for cross country races.
"We've had a great start to the season, and they have been working very well together," Wa-Hi Blue Devils coach Mike Locati said. "We have great leadership on both the girl's and guy's team, and I expect they will help their teammates get better every day.
"We have such great kids that have turned out, and it's going to be a lot of fun watching them compete this year. As long as we keep doing the right things, good things will happen."
Wa-Hi has an especially strong girls team.
"We are looking to be one of the top two teams in the league," Locati said. "Hermiston looks very strong this year and could be the team to beat. Kamiakin has a young team, and they definitely are going to be a team to watch.
"Returning for us will be senior Emmalyne Jimenez, who competed at the state meet last year. Junior Stella Billingsley, and sophomores Macy Eggart, Miriam Hutchins, and Carly Martin look to round out our top five. We have a couple of new younger girls, who may be competing for a varsity spot this year as well."
The Wa-Hi boys have several runners battling to make varsity.
"Should be in the middle of the league," Locati said. "Kamiakin again will boast a strong returning team and will be the team to beat. After that, it will be a battle between several teams and will really come down to who put in the work this summer.
"Returning on the boys' side is senior Brody Hartley, who placed fifth last year at the state meet and is the top returner in the league. Along with Brody are seniors Tas Grimm, and Liam Bergevin, Junior Turner VanSlyke and sophomores Gabrial Coram and Lincoln James.
"Not too far behind them are a group of boys trying to vie for a varsity spot."
This season will also see the Blue Devils bringing plenty of visitors to Walla Walla.
"We will be hosting two meets this year," Locati said. "Mid-Columbia Conference league meet on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at Fort Walla Walla and the District 8 Championships with all the MCC and Greater Spokane League teams competing being held on Oct. 29 at Veterans Memorial Golf Course."
As for the McLoughlin High School cross country program, this season comes with a switch to the Class 3A Eastern Oregon League from 4A.
"Since we’re in a new league and state classification, it’s hard to make any real predictions," Pioneers coach John Milleson said. "I know in the past 10 or so years, the top two teams out of this league have finished in the top five teams at the state meet for both boys and girls. So we’re going into a really strong and competitive league."
The Mac-Hi boys welcome several promising newcomers.
"We are in a building mode this year," Milleson said. "I have only three runners with cross country experience.
"Derek Antonson is our top runner and now in his second year. He is a junior and ran as my No. 2 most of last year. Derek brings a great work ethic and a 'never say quit' attitude.
"Zack Lamb has just returned to the team, so we’re trying to hurry and get him ready for the season. Zack is a sophomore and a hard worker.
"My third returner is Declan Guguiere. He is working hard and gives us some more depth.
"My remaining athletes are Curtis Steele, Raj Singh, Marcos Hernandez, Benji Juan-Flores and Keagan Warne. They are all new to cross country, but I’m seeing some talent starting to develop."
Changes this year also include a small Mac-Hi girls team with three first-year runners.
"Emma Gomez, Nayeli Abrego, and Leslie Tapia have some middle school experience so the 5K will be another hurdle to overcome," Milleson said.
The Pioneers are optimistic.
"We need to get into a couple meets to get us up to competition level, and I think we could put together a pretty good boys team that should compete well," Milleson said. "Time will tell on the girls side. I’d like to get a couple more girls out to round out their team and see what we can do."
Both the girls and boys cross country teams at College Place High School are prepared to shine in the South Central Athletic Conference.
"We are excited about our team for this season," Hawks coach Darin Durand said. "We lost a great core of seniors from last year's sixth place finishing team, but the next group of runners are hungry to return to state and defend our league and district titles."
The College Place boys come in with a strong mental edge.
"All summer, we had a solid crew putting in summer miles and strength work," Durand said. "Junior Jio Herrera and senior Jake Courtney lead the team as returning varsity runners from last year's stellar team. A slew of talented upperclassmen and a few sophomores will help to keep our team competitive all season long.
"We've got a very deep boys team, and they have high hopes for the season."
Likewise, the College Place girls have plenty of proven talent.
"Our girls team lost two seniors last year, but we return with a great group of amazing young women," coach Durand said. "They also have high aspirations for the season, and it will be fun to see them continue to gel and push each other to greater racing form.
"Junior Chloe Svilich had a great season of improvement last year before a stress fracture ended her season prematurely. I look to her to help lead this team to our most successful season yet."
The 2022 Hawks look to continue developing the College Place cross country program.
"There has already been tremendous growth from each person on our team, so they are ready to face other schools and represent the Hawks," Durand said. "Also this season we will get to race twice in front of our home crowd, because we are hosting the first-ever Hawk Invite at Fort Walla Walla. We have 10 teams registered to race and four middle school teams competing.
"We've hosted league meets for seven seasons, so it just felt right to move into creating a competitive invitational style meet with teams from Idaho, Oregon and Washington. The Hawk Invite will take place on Sept. 24.
"The following week, we host the first SCAC league meet of the season on Sept. 29."
Weston-McEwen High School also has a strong boys and girls teams for this season.
"On the ladies side, we are returning all six runners from last year and picked up an additional sophomore," TigerScots coach Jeremy Dobos said. "The majority of our team are upper classmen, and we hoping that experience will help move us up in the district placing — we took fifth last year in what is widely accepted as the toughest district for our division."
Girls cross country has both Weston-McEwen and Mac-Hi in the same league this year, with 3A and 2A combined.
"The team is running faster and stronger in practice than they were this time last year," Dobos said. "We’re pretty excited in what we’re seeing."
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen boys are pumped.
"On the guys side, senior Alex McIntyre is returning from last year’s seventh place finish at the state meet in Eugene. He trained really hard this summer and we’re pretty optimistic about the upcoming season.
"We also gained two freshmen who are very eager to start their high school cross country careers."
Other local schools, like Walla Walla Valley Academy and Pomeroy, have individuals running this season.
WWVA has a small group, with only Seth Huxel and Danika Larson participating Sept. 2 in their first meet of the season.
Pomeroy had three runners listed going into its season opener Sept. 10 in Lewiston.
Girls swimming and diving
Walla Walla High School has a girls swimming-and-diving team with lots of potential for this season.
"We have 25 athletes out for the team this season, 15 returning, seven freshmen and two sophomores and a foreign exchange student who are new to the team," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "I've been really pleased with the effort and enthusiasm of the team this season. It's a great group of student-athletes, who are already showing resilience, compassion and dedication.
"The MCC has some really strong swim-and-dive teams, so we'll have a challenging season. We should be in the top six of the MCC, but I'm hoping for top three."
The Blue Devils have lots of proven talent leading a strong wave of newcomers.
"Our strongest swimmer is senior captain Alana Miller, who has been a top scorer for us since her freshman year. She is fast and versatile and will score points for the team in any of the eight individual swimming events and a valuable asset on relays.
"We have two very strong divers returning. Senior AnnMarie Hallan went to State last year and sophomore Elliot Zanes just missed state with a third place finish at districts.
"We have several returning swimmers who placed at districts last year: sophomore Abigail Guest placed fifth in the 200 Individual Medley and eighth in the 100 butterfly; senior Audra Zanes placed ninth in the 500 freestyle and 11th in the 200 freestyle; sophomore Aolani Nunez placed ninth in the 200 freestyle and 12th in the 100 freestyle; junior Anna-Sofia Foster placed 10th in the 500 freestyle; sophomore Viva Berkey placed 11th in both the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; sophomore Lindsay West placed 12th in the 500 freestyle.
"Junior Tess Bottoms, sophomore Piper Fredrickson, junior Sophia Haugen, sophomore Jaden Olson all competed at districts last year and will score valuable points at meets.
"We have some very strong incoming freshmen who will have an immediate impact.
"Emily Meliah and Eliana Isenhower have swam times in the past year that would have placed them in the top six at districts. They are both very versatile, and I anticipate them scoring well at both our league and invitational swim meets.
"I expect freshman Quincy Boggs to score varsity points right away too.
"Cohen, Halah Fairbanks Smith, Emilia Frokic, and Isabel Kirtly round out the new freshmen. They are improving rapidly, and it'll be exciting to see how they perform throughout the season.
"Unfortunately, sophomore Emmalynne Gonzales, who placed top six in two events at districts last year, is unable to swim this season for medical reasons. We're hoping she's 100 percent healthy by her junior year."
Slowpitch softball
Fall has Walla Walla High School competing in slowpitch softball.
Blue Devils coach Bill Plucker likes the look of his 2022 team.
"We are really excited about this season," Plucker said. "Last year was a breakthrough year making it to the state tournament, and our expectations are to return. We lost some high quality seniors last year, but we return a great nucleus of seniors Emily Lawrence, Aliah Mendiola and Raquelle Justice."
The Blue Devils are packed with versatility.
"The team is shaping up well," Plucker said. "We have a lot of interchangeable part when it comes to players being able to play both infield and outfield effectively. This is a team in progress, but our outlook is to be very strong by the end of the year.
"This team has a super group of nine freshman, so we are young, but they can all play. Combined that with great leadership from our team captains, Aliah Mendiola and Raquelle Justice, and we have the ingredients to be very competitive as a team.
"Juniors Sarah Justice, and Claribell Hall are also returning players with a lot of talent. Sophomore Anna Delarosa is a newcomer that will be a big addition, too."
The Blue Devils are confident tackling their challenging schedule.
"The start of the season will be very challenging," Plucker said. "Three of our first four games are with three of the top five 4A teams from a year ago. West Valley (Yakima), Moses Lake and our defending league champ Chiawana.
"This will be an eye opener for our younger players, but will be a great learning experience as we move forward and develop."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.