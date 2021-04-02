ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's volleyball team won a match over Stanfield, 25-16, 25-21, 26-24, on Thursday, April 1.
The victory improves the TigerScots' record to 7-3.
"We played really tough at the end of sets," W-M coach Shawn White said. "That included coming back from a 21-24 deficit in the final set. Showed good toughness and the ability play under pressure. Good win for us."
Charli King dished out 22 assists and was 8-for-8 serving for the TigerScots, and teammate Jesse Manning had seven kills and was 16-for-16 serving with five aces.
W-M's Lily Lindsey had three kills, Kelsey Stewart seven kills, Genna Robinson nine kills, Madison Shell had four kills and Sam Wimer two kills.
Carrie Hazon came up with 13 digs and was 13-of-14 serving with two aces, Victoria Vandenbos had three digs and Jackie Albert had four digs.
The TigerScots next go to Heppner on Saturday.
