UMATILLA, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's Alex McIntyre placed second in the boys 5,000 meter run Friday, Sept. 10, during the Runner Soul Cross Country Fest at Big River Golf Course.
McIntyre posted a mark of 17 minutes, 3.90 seconds on a day in which the Hermiston boys and girls claimed team titles.
The Dalles' Juan Diego Contreras won the boys race with a time of 15:53.
Evalena Lieuallen was the TigerScots' top finisher in the girls race. She placed 20th in 24:20.60.
"All of our runners nabbed personal bests, and some of them were pretty big leaps," W-M coach Jeremy Dobos said. "We had a couple runners drop several minutes off their previous bests. It was great to see all the hard work in practices translate to the meet, and we're excited to see what this season holds."
Weston-McEwen will next compete in the Champs Invite in Lebanon, Ore., on Sept. 24.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.