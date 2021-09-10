UMATILLA, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's Alex McIntyre placed second in the boys 5,000 meter run Friday, Sept. 10, during the Runner Soul Cross Country Fest at Big River Golf Course.

McIntyre posted a mark of 17 minutes, 3.90 seconds on a day in which the Hermiston boys and girls claimed team titles.

The Dalles' Juan Diego Contreras won the boys race with a time of 15:53.

Evalena Lieuallen was the TigerScots' top finisher in the girls race. She placed 20th in 24:20.60.

"All of our runners nabbed personal bests, and some of them were pretty big leaps," W-M coach Jeremy Dobos said. "We had a couple runners drop several minutes off their previous bests. It was great to see all the hard work in practices translate to the meet, and we're excited to see what this season holds."

Weston-McEwen will next compete in the Champs Invite in Lebanon, Ore., on Sept. 24.

