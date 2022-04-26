MILTON-FREEWATER — Weston-McEwen got the best of McLoughlin High in a non-league softball contest on Tuesday, April 25, by a five-inning count of 13-2.
Both teams tallied twice in the first inning.
The TigerScots got their first run on an error and the second on a single by Madi Shell.
Mac-Hi equalized on a Madi Perkins' triple and an Aisling Giguiere infield grounder.
W-M scored five times in the second. Bailey Moore hit a two-run double, Luna Dennett connected for an RBI single, and Shell belted a two-RBI triple.
The TigerScots put up five more runs in the third inning highlighted by a Rhianne Carr two-bagger for two runs.
"The girls hit the ball, put pressure on the defense, and that helped a lot," W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. "This was a great team win with lots of solid contacts against good pitching. The team has been focused on cleaning up our errors. I believe we did that and it really helped us be successful at Mac-Hi today."
W-M pitcher Hailey Stallings struck out eight over her five-inning stint.
"Hailey hit her spots and was efficient," Griggs said.
"It wasn't a bad game," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "We just put people in different spots. We trying to get people to play multiple positions because we only have 10 players."
Both teams are back on the field Friday. Mac-Hi resumes Greater Oregon League play at Baker and Weston-McEwen is back in Special District 6 action when it hosts Imbler-Elgin.
